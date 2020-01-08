× California man identified as victim in downtown killing

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have identified a man killed last Friday outside a downtown restaurant.

The shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. on January 3, outside the Sliced Pint on Washington Avenue near 15th Street.

Police found the victim lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old Brandon Bentley of Redwood Valley, California.

According to investigators, Bentley was shot while sitting inside a white pickup truck and then pushed from the vehicle. Police later recovered the truck but the suspects were gone.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the department’s homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.