Burglary, fire at Hillside Animal Hospital in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Three cats were rescued from a fire at an animal hospital in south St. Louis Wednesday morning. Investigators believe the fire was sparked by an attempted burglary.

One of the employees said she had pulled in the parking lot in the 5300 block of Manchester Avenue but didn’t see the fire until someone from a nearby business came running up to tell her what was happening.

Together, the pair ran into the business to rescue the cats.

St. Louis police said the fire began when one or more suspects climbed up onto the roof to try and break inside.

A repairman told Fox 2 it appeared as though they tried to rip off the HVAC systems and that's what caused the fire. He said the thieves climbed through the ductwork to get inside.

Police said the suspect or suspects stole money, along with two of HVAC systems, and damaged a third.

At this point, police said they have not identified the suspect or suspects in this case.