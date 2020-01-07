Normandie Golf Club to close while owners search for new management

Posted 1:10 pm, January 7, 2020, by

Getty Images

BEL-NOIR, Mo. – Normandie Golf Club in north St. Louis County will close after the company that ran the course opted out of its contract.

The University of Missouri-St. Louis, which owns the club, announced on its website Tuesday that Normandie 1901 LLC has exercised an opt-out clause of its lease, effective in late March.

UMSL bought the public course in January 2015 and signed a 10-year lease with Walters Golf Management for $1 a year. The management company formed the LLC to operate the club.

There’s no timetable for when the golf course will reopen.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.