Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - When you think of the Humane Society of Missouri, you probably think of adoptable puppy dogs and kittens. But that’s just a part of what the organization is all about.

As the organization celebrates its 150th birthday, Fox 2 speaks with HSMO President Kathy Warnick to get a bigger picture of what they do for animals in the region.

If you'd like to support the Humane Society of Missouri as they embark on their next 50 years, visit HSMO.org/donate.