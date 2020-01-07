Entire cash drawer taken during bold robbery of Imo’s pizza restaurant in St. Ann

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. ANN, MO - St. Ann Police are searching for a bold and brazen criminal who stole an entire cash drawer from an Imo`s Pizza restaurant when the clerk refused to give the man the money.

And the entire episode was caught on surveillance video.

It all happened Monday night around ten o`clock at the Imo`s on St. Charles Rock Road in St. Ann.

The episode started innocently enough with the suspect ordering two pizzas.

“In the middle of placing his order, (the suspect) slid the cashier a note and on the note it said this is a robbery, give me all your money,” Dan Cowsert, St. Ann Police Captain.

Investigators say the man implied he had a gun in his jacket pocket, but he never showed one.

The Imo`s employee, whose identity we are concealing, starts to get the money out of the cash drawer at one point making a request of the suspect.

The employee asked the suspect, “Can you give me that note so I don`t lose my job?”

The employee continues to take the money out but isn`t in a rush to do so.

Then the worker decides he isn`t going to give up the money and the suspect makes his move.

The employee puts the money back in the drawer and closes it telling the suspect as he walks for his phone, “You ain`t shooting me bro, you ain`t shooting me. Get out of here!”

The suspect responds, “You`re taking too long. You`re taking too long.”

That`s when the suspect is seen on the surveillance video ripping out the entire cash drawer and stealing the whole till with money in it.

St. Ann Police say the suspect was in the restaurant for two minutes.

“He was very brazen to walk in and it wasn`t like he was in and out. He was in there for a significant amount of time,” said Cowsert.

The employee calls police right away after the suspect runs off with the drawer.

But we`re told he wasn`t caught and got away with several hundred dollars.

Police say the clerk`s actions were risky...they want the suspect caught quickly.

“If someone is ever in that position again I would recommend just giving the criminal whatever they`re asking for,” said Captain Cowsert.

He added, “It`s best that we locate this guy as soon as we can because he`s proved that he`s potentially dangerous to the community.”

Fortunately, nobody was hurt in this incident.

We did speak with a manager at the Imo`s but she referred us back to St. Ann Police for any comment.

Call St. Ann Police if you have any information.