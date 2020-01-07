Double shooting in Ferguson; police investigating

Posted 5:17 pm, January 7, 2020, by , Updated at 05:20PM, January 7, 2020

FERGUSON, Mo. – Two men were shot Tuesday afternoon in Ferguson.

According to a spokesperson for the Ferguson Police Department, the shooting happened around 4:10 p.m. in the 900 block of Airport Road near Newell Drive.

Assistant Police Chief Frank McCall said the victims’ injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.

