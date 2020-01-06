Wentzville residents stunned that former neighbor charged with the murder of Edwardsville attorney

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, MO - The man now charged with murdering a prominent and beloved Edwardsville attorney is behind bars facing several charges including murder.

The last known address for the suspect, in this case, 28-year-old Timothy Banowetz was on Ramblewood Way in a Wentzville subdivision.

People who live on that block are stunned that the man now charged with the murder once was their neighbor.

Banowetz faces a total of ten counts.

Among them first-degree murder, armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint of 47-year-old Randy Gori and his two minor children.

Investigators say Banowetz stabbed Gori to death in Gori`s luxurious home on Mooney Creek road outside of Edwardsville on Saturday then stole Gori`s 2020 Rolls Royce SUV.

Authorities tell us Gori`s two minor children were home at the time but weren`t hurt.

A source tells us officers responded to a 911 call on Saturday evening from a woman who drove up to the home and may have scared off Banowetz.

A source also says Banowetz was lying in wait for Gori and his kids.

Authorities found Banowetz and Gori`s vehicle on Sunday morning not far from the house.

Investigators believe Banowetz acted alone and say the crime was premeditated.

But they are still investigating a connection between Gori and Banowetz as well as the motive for the crimes.

“The defendant can best be described as having a transient, nomadic lifestyle. At this point in the investigation, I want to impress that is nowhere over. We are unable to establish a direct connection between the victim and the defendant in this case,” said Captain David Vucich, the Deputy Commander of the Major Case Squad which is investigating the horrifying incident.

The family who now lives in the Wentzville home where Banowetz once lived tells us he moved out last June and that the home was trashed when they first looked at it.

The family did not want to speak on camera but tells us Major Case Squad investigators were at the home early Sunday morning asking about Banowetz.

Madison County State`s Attorney Tom Gibbons is vowing a vigorous prosecution.

“And true justice will be served in this case. This defendant will see the rest of his life behind bars if we have anything to say about it,” said Gibbons.

State`s Attorney Gibbons says one of Gori`s last acts likely saved his children.

But he could not go into details.

Banowetz is behind bars without bond at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville.