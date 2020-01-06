Wentzville man charged for murder of prominent Edwardsville attorney

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, IL - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home in the 4500 block of Mooney Creek Road just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, January 4. Deputies found Randy Gori’s body at the scene. Gori was 47.

A 2020 Rolls Royce SUV belonging to Gori had been taken from the residence.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated to handle the investigation. More than two dozen investigators worked for more than 36 hours on the case.

On Sunday afternoon, the sheriff's office announced it had located the SUV and a person of interest had been taken into custody.

That person of interest was identified as 28-year-old Timothy Michael Banowetz.

Banowetz was charged with three alternative counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed robbery, and three counts of aggravated unlawful restraint.

Authorities said the murder appeared to be premeditated but did not specify how the suspect and victim knew one another, if at all.

Family members—two minors—were home at the time, prosecutors said, noting that Gori's actions before his death likely saved their lives.