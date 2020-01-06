Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – Two beauty stores burglarized in less than 24 hours in the St. Louis and Maplewood area.

The first happened on Sunday with two males burglarized A&A Beauty Supply on S. Jefferson Road. In both burglaries, the suspects used a rock or brick to shatter the front door.

Just before 1:00 a.m., Maplewood police responded to Nu Fashion Beauty off Manchester Road. When police arrived, they discovered the suspects had broken the glass in the front door to get inside.

The Nu Fashion Beauty store owner said the burglary happened in less than 30 seconds. Surveillance video shows four suspects with what appear to be masks covering their faces, using a brick to break in the front door. Two suspects jumped over the counter, stealing the cash register with $400 inside and shattering the countertop on the way out.

Maplewood police said the suspects took off eastbound on Manchester Road in a white painted Sedan.

Fox 2 spoke to the store owner, who said they have been in business since 1997 and have never had a break-in before.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Maplewood Police Department at 314-645-3000.