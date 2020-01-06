× Lake St. Louis couple robbed at gunpoint while parking their car

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police in Lake St. Louis are looking two men who robbed a couple at gunpoint last week inside their garage.

According to Lake St. Louis Police Chief Christopher DiGiuseppi, the robbery happened January 2 around 10:40 p.m. in the 2300 block of Gascony Drive.

The victims told police they were parking their car in their garage when two men armed with handguns approached them. The men demanded the victims hand over their wallet and purse.

The victims complied and the two men ran away on foot. The victims were not injured.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Lake St. Louis police at 636-625-8018.