Kirkwood School Board approves school improvement plan to be put before voters

KIRKWOOD, MO - It was a packed house at the Kirkwood School Board meeting where the community weighed in on the multi-million dollar expansion plans being considered.

This comes as the superintendent announced her support for the $70 million-dollar school improvement plan which she says would not require a tax increase.

It includes: Constructing an elementary school on the Lindeman site near Dougherty Ferry, a new gym and library at Tillman, adding classroom at the high school and Nipher Middle School, securing several building entrances, and converting the Administrative Center into classrooms for North Kirkwood Middle School

There was a lot of back and forth from residents and board members but ultimately the board passed it. Voters could see it on the ballot as soon as April.