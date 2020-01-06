Hockey benefit for fallen officer’s children raises over $10,000

Posted 11:34 pm, January 6, 2020, by , Updated at 08:08PM, January 6, 2020
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - A big “thank you” from the friends and family of a police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

A New Year’s Day hockey fundraiser at the Fenton Ice Rink brought in more than $10,000.

The money will help support the children of fallen North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf. Langsdorf, 40, was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance call at a Wellston Market last June.

Al Roth, an organizer of the event, coached Langsdorf when he was a high school student.

Related Story
Parents of slain officer Michael Langsdorf thank EMT who tried to save son’s life

He said the hockey fundraiser was a perfect way to honor the fallen hero.

“It’s a hockey rink and I think he’d just say it’s perfect. I really do. And his mom and dad are happy that they were there,” Roth said.

Roth said the event was an additional way to give Langdorf’s children much needed support.

“One part about it is, is that they’re of course appreciative of the BackStoppers, that do so much for the families. And what we’re doing is the additional stuff,” he said.”

The event featured games with Mehlville High School graduates, as well as police and firefighters.

“I just think that the business community and the individuals involved know that he had has life on the line the whole time. And unfortunately, he lost his life,” Roth said.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.