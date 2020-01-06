Hockey benefit for fallen officer’s children raises over $10,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A big “thank you” from the friends and family of a police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

A New Year’s Day hockey fundraiser at the Fenton Ice Rink brought in more than $10,000.

The money will help support the children of fallen North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf. Langsdorf, 40, was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance call at a Wellston Market last June.

Al Roth, an organizer of the event, coached Langsdorf when he was a high school student.

He said the hockey fundraiser was a perfect way to honor the fallen hero.

“It’s a hockey rink and I think he’d just say it’s perfect. I really do. And his mom and dad are happy that they were there,” Roth said.

Roth said the event was an additional way to give Langdorf’s children much needed support.

“One part about it is, is that they’re of course appreciative of the BackStoppers, that do so much for the families. And what we’re doing is the additional stuff,” he said.”

The event featured games with Mehlville High School graduates, as well as police and firefighters.

“I just think that the business community and the individuals involved know that he had has life on the line the whole time. And unfortunately, he lost his life,” Roth said.