High Ridge man arrested outside Target for shoplifting suspected in violent carjacking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARNOLD, Mo. – An Arnold police officer was injured after a confrontation with a shoplifting suspect who was also wanted in a violent carjacking chase.

It was a scary scene outside of the Target store on Vogel Road in Arnold around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jeremy Sewell of High Ridge was jailed without bond on charges of robbery and resisting arrest for the alleged shoplifting incident.

Prosecutors said they’re seeking additional charges against him in connection with a December 20 carjacking case.

Police said Sewell had stolen a Bluetooth speaker from the Target store and ran from officers who noticed him walking through the Home Depot parking lot next door.

When the officers caught up with Sewell near a retaining wall, he repeatedly grabbed for a handgun tucked in his waistband.

Sewell allegedly grabbed an officer’s Taser and used it to shock the officer. That officer broke his finger striking Sewell in an attempt to subdue him.

The officer’s broken finger will require surgery, the Arnold police chief said.

News of the arrest put an end to more than two weeks of living in fear for Denise Barnett and her family.

“He terrified me,” she said.

Sewell stole a car from her driveway off of JeffCo Boulevard.

When Barnett’s friend came out to check on the car alarm that was going off, Sewell allegedly hit the man in the face with a butt of a shotgun and then drove off in the car.

His skull was fractured from the blow, Sewell said.

“He turned and went to come into the house because he didn’t see nothing and then he got hit with the butt of that gun. I thought he was dead in my driveway,” she said. “There was blood everywhere. I couldn’t stop the bleeding.”

He was still recovering at the hospital, she said.

Sewell was previously charged with stealing a Bluetooth speaker from a Walmart in Washington, Missouri back in October 2019.