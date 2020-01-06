Friends of murdered Metro East attorney remember is his generosity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, IL - Murder victim Randy Gori was a successful lawyer known for winning many Asbestos cases. There was much more to this 47-year-old man who touched so many lives in Edwardsville and throughout the area.

People said Randy Gori was generous to a fault. He was involved in many charities and projects in Edwardsville to make the community always better, “He was generous because he wanted to be he didn’t have to be. But, he touched just about every project we had in this city and he did it with pride and he did with hardly being asked,” said Hal Patton, Edwardsville Mayor.

The mayor remembered Randy Gori for his kindness and giving. He talked about how Gori revitalized Edwardsville’s downtown area. And how he donated one-fourth of the ten million dollars for the town’s new ice rink and teen center. Mayor Patton said, “It was from his heart, it wasn’t for recognition, it wasn’t for advertising, he gave because he could and he gave generously.”

He said he was a good boss, he took care of his employees at the law firm.

Randy Gori’s giving wasn’t limited to Edwardsville. He was a big supporter of CASA, an organization that helps children who have been neglected or abused. One lawyer told me about what happened after Illinois State Trooper Nick Hopkins was killed on duty last year in East St. Louis, “Randy just wrote a check for $10,000 to BackStoppers and there was no fanfare, just felt like it, was something he should do and he did. And that was not atypical,” said Roy Dripps, attorney.

It’s hard to understand a murder like this, “It’s hard to believe somebody could be so evil to such a good person,” said Patton.

It seems people here cannot say enough good things about Randy Gori or find the words to describe his generosity.