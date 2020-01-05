Person of interest in custody after murder of Edwardsville attorney

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, IL - The Major Case Squad of Greater Saint Louis confirm they have a person on interest in custody in relation to the murder of a prominent Edwardsville attorney.

People in the community say everyone is in shock.

Randy Gori was well-known, but most have seemed to agree that he was a down to earth man who gave a lot back to this community.

“It’s been shook up all day long,” said Jason Armbruster, co-owner of Foundry Public House. Gori visited his establishment often.

It is a huge tragedy in a small town. Gori’s body was found in his home on Mooney Creek Road.

“It’s a total loss, to the whole community,” said Armbruster. “I mean he’s such a good guy, and he took care of everybody he knew.”

Dozens of agencies are now working the case.

Gori was a car enthusiast.

Authorities were originally looking for his missing 2020 Rolls Royce.

They found the car, the person of interest, and more charges could be coming later.

Armbruster said despite Gori’s success and great wealth, he was a humble people person.

“He was here Friday night,” Armbruster said. “I ran into him, and he’s just a very good guy, down to earth, and you would never know he was who he was.”

Gori was the co-founder of Gori Julian & Associates Law Firm. They took to Facebook saying in part, “Randy was a true leader, a wonderful attorney, a friend and a champion of our community. He gave so much to everyone he knew both personally and professionally. We will continue the legacy that Randy created and ask the community to join with us in supporting his family during this difficult time.”

The mayor of Edwardsville, Hal Patton, said in part, “I knew Randy as a friend and a tireless businessman. He was heavily involved in our Downtown Edwardsville revitalization, but more importantly, his investments were secondary to his philanthropy.”

Gori recently gave millions to go toward a teen center and ice rink.

“Anytime we ever needed any money or anything, he was involved. He’s so involved with the community,” Armbruster said.

FOX 2 reached out to family and former colleagues who said they were too shaken to speak on camera.

Another friend told FOX 2, Gori treated everyone the same regardless of his or her background.

“It’s just almost surreal. It’s just crazy,” Armbruster said. “Stuff like that doesn’t happen here. You could not write this in a book what happened.”

The Major Case Squad said they are still looking for more information as they investigate, and they encourage anyone with information that could help to call (618) 296-5544.