Major Case investigating death of prominent Edwardsville attorney, person of interest in custody

MADISON COUNTY, IL - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the death of a man found in his home near Edwardsville.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call at 4586 Mooney Creek Rd just before 9:00 pm Saturday night. Deputies arriving on the scene 47-yer-old Randy L. Gori deceased in his home. Police say after securing the residence, they discovered his Black 2020 Rolls Royce SUV Cullinan was missing from the residence.

Upon a request from the sheriff’s office, the Major Case Squad was activated, and investigators have been looking over leads in the case. During their investigation, a person of interest was developed and was taken into custody. Subsequently, Mr. Gori’s SUV was also located.

Investigators are reaching out to the public for assistance, and if you have any information related to this case, you’re asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-296-5544.

Mr. Gori’s law firm Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. posted this statement to their Facebook page, "It is with an incredibly heavy heart that we communicate the passing of our managing partner and co-founder, Randy Gori. Randy was a true leader, a wonderful attorney, and friend and a champion of our community. He gave so much to everyone he knew both personally and professionally. We will continue the legacy that Randy created and ask the community to join with us in supporting his family during this difficult time."

Hal Patton, Mayor of Edwardsville released this statement:

“We are struggling to get our heads around this sickening and senseless murder. Our hearts go out to Randy’s family and to his loved ones. I knew Randy as a friend and a tireless businessman. He was heavily involved in our Downtown Edwardsville revitalization, but more importantly, his investments were secondary to his philanthropy. Randy and his firm gave generously of their time and resources to causes for which Randy was passionate. From a local family in need to causes fighting cancer, Randy would always step up because he truly cared about others. The City of Edwardsville will offer any and all of our resources to the County and Major Case Squad in their efforts to apprehend the person or persons responsible for this despicable act.”