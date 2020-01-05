Fire rips through business and apartment building in Stauton IL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAUTON, IL - A Fire Saturday night destroyed an apartment and business in Staunton Illinois.

Fire officials have called the Clippin House Pet Resort & Salon a total loss after it went up in flames.

The fire broke out here near Laurel and Main Street. The building was knocked down after a wall collapsed causing a safety hazard.

The Statuton Fire Department responded to the fire after a police officer driving by noticed smoke and flames coming from the building.

Fire crews battled the blaze for over 7 hours trying to get it under control. The first floor of the building was a commercial business and the second floor was a small apartment complex.

The entire building was being renovated, and no animals in the building since it was under renovation.

Two other businesses nearby suffered smoke damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No one was injured in the fire.