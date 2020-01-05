× Carjacking suspect captured after pursuit and foot chase

ST. LOUIS – Sunday night around 7:45 p.m. a vehicle was carjacked in the 5200 block of Westminster Place in St. Louis. Police say 3 suspects took the vehicle and lead police on a pursuit that went from St. Louis city into North St. Louis County, ending near the Halls Ferry Circle in North St. Louis around 8:30 p.m.

The suspects bailed from the vehicle near Highway 367 and Longridge Drive. Officers chased the suspects to Oran Drive where all three subjects were taken into custody without incident.

An investigation is ongoing.