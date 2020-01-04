St. Louis FC announce new coach, as fan club host food drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, MO - It’s not quite soccer season, but St. Louis FC got together for a good cause along with a big announcement.

Steve Trittschuh was named the new head coach of the STLFC for the 2020 season.

It's a homecoming of sorts for the Granite city native, "I’m loving the pressure type of thing. But I feel like the team that these guys have put together is going to excite you. Get behind this team. It’s going to be an exciting year. I expect a lot for myself and I’m gonna expect a lot from the players,“ said Trittschuh.

That's something he hopes he can deliver on because he says the St. Louis fan base is so strong and he’s proud of their ties with the community.

Saturday, the fan club hosted a food drive.

Louligan, Mitch Morice says, “This starts off our charity efforts every year. Last year we raised around $45,000 for charities by working with St. Louis FC, the ownership, and Worldwide Technology. All that money goes to local charities, that’s one of our big things that we work on so it’s a great way to kind of get together for the upcoming season and start raising some money,” said Mitch Morice, fan.

The STLFC season officially begins in early March.