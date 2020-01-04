Police make arrest in a string of Metro East convenience store robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, IL – Police make an arrest in a rash of armed robberies in the Metro East. FOX 2/News 11 first reported on the string of convenience stores robberies just before and after Thanksgiving.

That rash of robberies included three the same day, back to back to back in Belleville and Swansea. Tonight, a 22-year-old man from Shiloh is in the Saint Clair County Jail.

Cameron Blake is accused of four armed robberies. Three of them happened on the second of December one at ZX gas station in Swansea, one at Huck`s gas station in Swansea, and the other at ZX gas station in Belleville. The other robbery he's charged with happened on the 27th at Domino's Pizza.

We first reported to you that authorities were looking for two suspects and shown in these pictures and surveillance video. We reached out to asked authorities if they were still searching for another suspect and if Blake could be accountable for at least five other robberies that happened in the Metro East. We are still waiting to hear back. Swansea, Belleville, and St. Clair County authorities are investigating the string of armed robberies.

Blake's bond has been set at $400,000.