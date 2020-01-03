New details about triple murder on New Year’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A south St. Louis neighborhood remains stunned after a horrifying shooting early on New Year’s Day morning that left three people dead.

Now we’re learning that the incident started in an apartment that was rented out for a New Year’s Eve party.

The violence happened outside of an apartment at South Jefferson and Crittenden just after midnight on New Year’s Day morning.

Five people were shot; three of them were killed.

Police have now identified the third person who was killed as 23-year-old Karmah Richmond from Ferguson. The other two killed were 24-year-old Shemar Carnell from Florissant and 21-year-old Deandre Davis from south St. Louis.

Several shell casings could still be seen outside of the apartment on Friday afternoon.

“It’s very frightening,” said Alderman Dan Guenther (Ward 9), who represents the area.

Guenther told Fox 2 that an upstairs apartment was rented out for a New Year’s Eve party on the website Airbnb.

Guenther said some kind of fight erupted at the party and spilled outside where the shooting happened.

Carnell and Richmond were found shot to death inside of a car. Davis was found shot to death just down the street.

“It’s anger. You’re furious that people have such disregard for each other’s lives that any sort of altercation would automatically turn into murder and killing each other,” Guenther said.

Police recovered three guns from the scene.

Guenther said this incident is prompting him to take another look at potentially regulating Airbnbs in the city.

An Airbnb spokesperson confirmed the reservation at the apartment.

That representative said the incident in question was an unauthorized party because the person in charge of the unit had banned parties from taking place there.