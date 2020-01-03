MoDOT treating bridges and overpasses Friday night ahead of possible snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST LOUIS – With the possibility of snow moving into the St. Louis region overnight, the Missouri Department of Transportation said its crews have been preparing the roadways.

MoDOT posted on Facebook that they've had crews out throughout the day on Friday spreading brine bridges and overpasses, and they plan to keep those crews out all night.

MoDOT wants to remind drivers to give their crews room while working and to stay far back from the trucks.

Be especially careful Saturday morning when using overpasses and bridges because they could be slick.