MAYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - The city of Maryland Heights has a plan to fix flooding from run-off water.

As a result of massive flooding last summer, high water closed parts of the Maryland Heights Expressway. Officials say the city needs a system of storm pumps and levees to protect 2,000 acres.

The Maryland Heights TIF Commission is scheduled to meet Friday whether to spend $151 million in tax incentives on flood plans.