Fatal crash on I-70 westbound in Wentzville

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 70 in Wentzville.

According to Corporal Juston Wheetley, a state police spokesman, the accident happened in the westbound lanes of the interstate at Wentzville Parkway.

Wheetley said a driver struck other vehicles before crashing at mile marker 207.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.