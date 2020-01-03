Dr. John’s adult store in Manchester closes; founder plans to appeal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER, Mo. – A controversial adult store in Manchester closed Friday after battling the city over zoning requirements.

John Haltom, the founder of Dr. John's Lingerie and Novelty Boutique, said business was good at his store on Manchester Road but he decided to close it following a decision by a St. Louis County Circuit Court judge.

The lingerie and boutique store opened last spring under an agreement that it would only sell apparel and accessories not novelties. But the City of Manchester filed a lawsuit claiming the company violated the agreement by selling other items.

On December 3, a judge entered a permanent injunction against Dr. John’s and ordered the company to pay more than $157,000 in fines for being out of compliance with zoning requirements.

The store closed December 23 but Haltom said he would appeal the decision and he’s confident the Manchester store will reopen.

"You got to have more items for the public then just lingerie and they won't let us sell anything other than just lingerie, so we closed it down,” Haltom said. “Right now, we're trying to come up with some way of getting to the appellate court. I feel pretty confident (the shop) eventually will get open. I mean, it's just round one, you know what I mean?”

The company also operates Dr. John's stores in Fenton and Farmington.

The City of Manchester did not respond to our request for comment about the store closing.