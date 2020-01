Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. - A woman was rushed to hospital with injuries after she was stabbed multiple times in Spanish Lake on Thursday morning, police say.

According to police, responding officers found the victim with multiple stab wounds just before 1:00 a.m. on Fairmeadows Lane near Raymond Avenue.

Police could not confirm if the victim knew the person.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the stabbing, no arrest have been made.