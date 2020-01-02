Three overnight shootings leave one dead and two injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Three separate shootings overnight kills one person and injures two more.

The latest shooting happened in the 4100 block of Minnesota in the Dutchtown Neighborhood just after 2:00 a.m. early Thursday morning. Responding officers found one man dead at the scene. The victim has not been named and no arrests have been made.

Just an hour before that, police responded to the Wells-Goodfellow Neighborhood where a woman was found shot multiple times around 1:40 a.m. on Hamilton and Lotus. She rushed to a St. Louis hospital conscious and breathing, police said

The St. Louis County police were called to Lilac and Pershall Road near Highway 270 around 10:30 p.m. for shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and rushed to the hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information, you are highly encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 866-371-tips.