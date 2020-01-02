× Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing 65-year-old

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County police issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a 65-year-old woman who went missing Thursday afternoon.

According to police, Colleen Barnes was last seen at her home in the 7800 block of Kammerer Avenue before 2:15 p.m.

Barnes, who has Alzheimer’s, left her home on foot. Investigators believe she may be trying to walk to Florissant or the Holly Hills or Carondelet Park area in St. Louis.

Police described Barnes as a Caucasian woman, standing 5’1″ tall and weighing approximately 185 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a fair complexion; and wearing a red sweater and shoes with no laces.

Anyone with information on Barnes’ whereabouts is asked to dial 911 to contact their nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.