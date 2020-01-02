Bieber responds to Binnington’s hockey challenge before St. Louis All-Star weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There may be an epic celebrity showdown brewing for the NHL All-Star weekend coming to Enterprise Center later this month.

After seeing Justin Bieber post several videos of himself playing hockey on Instagram Blues goalie Jordan Binnington challenged the pop star to a head-to-head breakaway contest.

Binnington wrote, "Ten breakaways,  me verse you. You score on me, I'll dye my hair platinum blonde."

Bieber responded, "How 'bout $10,000 to charity. I score,  and you donate to a charity of my choice, and we film it."

