× 17-year-old charged with involuntary manslaughter in Riverview death

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 17-year-old in connection with a death that occurred over the summer.

According to Officer Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting happened July 20, 2019 at an apartment building in the 10000 block of Toelle Lane in Riverview. Officers were asked to conduct a welfare check just after 10:50 a.m.

Officers found the body of 14-year-old Ien Coleman inside the bedroom of an apartment. He’d been shot once. Investigators learned that a group of teens had been together in the apartment when a gun went off and a single round struck Coleman in the face.

Police identified Joshua Haegle, then 16, as a person of interest and eventually took him into custody.

Panus said police interviewed Haegle and other witnesses and learned Haegle had been playing with a 9mm handgun when the weapon accidentally fired. Everyone then ran from the apartment, leaving Coleman behind.

Haegle was charged December 31, 2019 with one count of first-degree involuntary manslaughter. He’s being held without bond at St. Louis County Jail.