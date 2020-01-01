Firefighters rescue man from mudslide in Chesterfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO - Firefighters with the Monarch Fire Protection District rescued a construction worker who was injured and trapped from a mudslide on Tuesday morning. Firefighters said the man was working on a construction site off Schoettler Road in the area of Grantley. They said the man was trapped more than 25 feet below ground level.

FOX 2/News 11spoke with the firefighters about the elaborate rescue process and the training they go through to practice for incidents such as this one. They said members of their technical rescue team go through monthly training drills to be prepared for incidents like this.

Firefighters said the man had severe injuries, including injuries to his arms and legs.