Binnington challenges Bieber to breakaway contest

ST. LOUIS – With NHL All-Star Weekend coming to the Enterprise Center later this month, St. Louis may see its fair share of celebrities in town for the festivities. Blues goalie and Stanley Cup champion Jordan Binnington challenged one of the world’s biggest pop stars to take a run at him on the ice.

Binnington went to Justin Bieber’s Instagram account and dared him to a head-to-head breakaway contest.

“10 breakaways me vs. you,” Binnington said. “You score on me I’ll dye my hair platinum blonde @justinbieber.”

Four days ago, Bieber posted a handful of videos of him playing rec hockey. The singer scores a nifty backhand goal in one of the videos.

The gauntlet has been laid down. Binnington! Bieber! Who you got?