Officer shoots and kills Chesterfield Outlet Mall suspect

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - St. Louis County Police confirm an evidence technician unit is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the outlet mall in Chesterfield. An employee at a store at Chesterfield Outlets Mall confirms the incident happened in the parking lot around 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Police tell FOX 2 that officers arriving on the scene located a suspicious vehicle on the parking lot. Officers ordered the occupants of the vehicle to exit the car. The driver of the getaway car backed up and hit one person who had exited the getaway car and a pursuing officer. The officer fired in self- defense, shooting the driver of the vehicle. The suspect died at the scene. The other suspects from the getaway vehicle were taken into custody.

The Chesterfield officer who discharged his weapon is 35-year-old and has been on the force for 12 years.

The St. Louis County Police Department has been requested to take over the investigation.

If you have any information related to this incident, you are requested to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

We have had an officer involved shooting at the Chesterfield Outlet Mall on North outer 40 rd. Please avoid the area. All media please respond to the far west end of the parking lot — Chesterfield Police (@ChesterfieldPD) December 31, 2019

