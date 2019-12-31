Gov. Parson agrees to continued resettlement of refugees in Missouri

Posted 8:31 pm, December 31, 2019, by , Updated at 08:30PM, December 31, 2019

Gov. Mike Parson

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Tuesday Governor Mike Parson signed off on the State of Missouri to continue participating in the resettlement of refugees in the state.  The announcement comes after President Trump’s Executive Order 13888 signed on September 26, 2019, that coordinated and consulted governmental agencies on the federal, state and local levels in resettling refugees legally entering the United States.

“Our administration is thankful for President Trump’s leadership on this issue, and we look forward to working with the President and his administration to ensure the responsible resettlement of lawfully admitted and vetted individuals,” said Governor Parson.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.