Gov. Parson agrees to continued resettlement of refugees in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Tuesday Governor Mike Parson signed off on the State of Missouri to continue participating in the resettlement of refugees in the state. The announcement comes after President Trump’s Executive Order 13888 signed on September 26, 2019, that coordinated and consulted governmental agencies on the federal, state and local levels in resettling refugees legally entering the United States.

“Our administration is thankful for President Trump’s leadership on this issue, and we look forward to working with the President and his administration to ensure the responsible resettlement of lawfully admitted and vetted individuals,” said Governor Parson.