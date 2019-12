Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - On a night usually set aside for celebrating, some are in pain. A vigil will be held Tuesday New Year’s Eve, to remember all the murder victims in St. Louis from this past year.

Families Advocating Safe Streets will hold its 278th Annual New Year’s Eve Candlelight Service at Williams Temple Church of God in Christ located at 1500 North Union Boulevard at 3 p.m.