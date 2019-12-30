Weber Chevrolet Surprises 2019 Tools For Teachers Winners with Extra $500

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – KPLR 11 and Weber Chevrolet surprised its 2019 Tools For Teachers winners with an extra $500 to be used in the classroom.

KPLR solicited nominations for its Tools For Teachers program each month throughout 2019. The selected winners appeared on-air during KPLR’s 4 p.m., newscast to receive their $500 check.

As an extra way of thanking the teachers, the station invited all 2019 winners back to be recognized by George Weber of Weber Chevrolet. During the segment, Weber surprised all the teachers with an additional $500.

Teachers in-studio:

January, 2019 - Ami Shanafelt, Central Community High School | Central Community High School District #71

February, 2019 - Sarah Eastman, Johnson-Wabash 6th Grade Center | Ferguson-Florissant School District

May, 2019 - Reggie Duncan, Wingate Elementary School | Mascoutah School District 19

July, 2019 - Kaycee Dragone, Wentzville Middle School | Wentzville School District

August, 2019 - Joanne Briegleb, McNair Elementary School | Hazelwood School District

September, 2019 - Jenny Vise, Waterloo Junior High | Waterloo Community Unit School District #5

November, 2019 - Joyce Strother, St. Louis Society For The Blind and Visually Impaired

December, 2019 - Tony Brown, Mehlville High School | Mehlville School District

