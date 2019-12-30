Suspect charged in stealing woman’s SUV from gas station in Sunset Hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET HILLS, MO - Police have arrested a man accused of using a scam to steal a woman's SUV at a south St. Louis County gas station.

Anthony Ward, 24, is charged with stealing a motor vehicle. The charge specifies Ward is a "prior stealing offender."

In the early evening of Friday, December 20, surveillance photos show Ward arriving at a gas station at Watson Road and Lindbergh Boulevard in a white SUV. He approached a woman parked at a gas pump and told her his cash had blown under her Lexus SUV.

When the woman stepped around to help him look, Ward jumped in her Lexus and took off. The white SUV Ward arrived in following close behind.

Sgt. Robbie Hagen with the Sunset Hills Police Department said the key fob was left inside the stolen vehicle. She advises people whose vehicles have key fob technology to remove the device from the vehicle when they get out.

Surveillance footage from the gas station helped police identify Ward as their suspect. The victim was able to pick Ward out of a photo line up.

Hagen said police got a warrant for his arrest. Later, Berkeley police picked up Ward on an unrelated incident.

The probable cause statement states Ward previously pleaded guilty to robbery and stealing, which prosecutors considered when filing the new charge.

Court records show Ward also previously pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and unlawful use of a weapon. Ward was then sentenced to seven years in February 2018 for his prior offenses.

Jail records show Ward was released in August 2019 after serving about 19 months.

Ward is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.