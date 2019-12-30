× Police issue ‘endangered person advisory’ for Missing St. Louis County man

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — An endangered person advisory has been issued for a St. Louis County man who went missing early this morning.

Police say that Kyle Anthony Zygmund, 29, was last seen traveling east at around 1:00am on Gravois Road from Sterling Place in a black 2012 Cadillac CTS with Missouri license plate id ZB6S6A. He stated he wanted to kill himself and is in possession of a firearm.

St. Louis County Police describe Zygmund as a white male 5’10”, 175 lbs, blonde hair, blue eyes, fair complexion, wearing an orange t-shirt and blue jeans. He has a dog with him.