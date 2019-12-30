Police have stern warning for public on New Year’s Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, MO - Ahead of New Year’s Eve law-enforcement has a word of warning for those who plan to celebrate.

It is illegal to shoot off guns or fireworks as part of your New Year’s celebration here in many municipalities across the St. Louis Metro area.

Gunshots are more than a worry, they can be deadly and you can be arrested if police catch you.

ShotSpotter, which is used by Saint Louis city and county police among other law-enforcement groups, can triangulate where the trigger was pulled in less than a minute.

Fireworks are not allowed in St. Louis city, the county, all of Illinois and many other municipalities have their own restrictions.

Police also want to remind partygoers it’s illegal to drink and drive and you don’t want to start off the new year with a DUI so make other arrangements.