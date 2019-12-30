Live nativity scene in De Soto, Mo welcomes 2nd baby lamb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DE SOTO, Mo. - The nativity scene in De Soto, Missouri welcomes a second baby lamb over the weekend.

The first baby lamb was born December 23 just before Christmas.

For three weeks each holiday season, the live nativity is assembled, maintained, and monitored around the clock by the local Knights of Columbus. The animals are on loan from several area farms and donations help the Knights purchase supplies.

The interactive display is a popular holiday tradition for many.

The live nativity will be on display in front of Mahn Funeral Home (900 N. Main Street) until New Year's Day.