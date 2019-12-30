Body found in East St. Louis school parking lot identified as 13-year-old boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill - Police have identified the victim found dead on the front parking lot of an East St. Louis school. A makeshift memorial is in the school's parking lot.

The Illinois State Police says 13- year-old Michael A. Moore was found shot to death in the parking lot of Mason Clark Middle School just before 8:00 am Sunday.

Police are investigating the child's death as a homicide. The St. Clair County Coroner confirmed Moore died of a gunshot wound.

Illinois State Police are assisting the East St. Louis Police Department with the investigation. Police say the teen was found dead on the front parking lot of Mason Clark Middle School in East St. Louis. He was found lying face down. Officers canvassed the area and found Moore's bookbag.

East St Louis School District 189 issued this statement, "Today the East St. Louis School District is grieving the loss of one of our students, Michael Moore. We send our sincere condolences to the family as they cope with this tragic loss of a young life. We ask for respect and privacy as the police continue the investigation of his death and as the family works through this loss. Our crisis team will be available as necessary to provide counseling and support to students and staff when school resumes."

Moore's family and they did not want to comment at this time. Police are asking anyone with information with the homicide case to contact Illinois State Police.