Suspects charged in triple shooting outside Florissant night club

FLORISSANT, MO – Two men have been charged in a triple shooting that happened outside a Florissant club early Saturday morning. The shooting injured 3 people.

Investigators say the shooting took place just before 1 a.m. at the Privilege Lounge in the Flower Valley Shopping Center.

Dwaine Jones and Kawan Gillespie were reportedly targeting two of the victims. Jones has been charged with assault first degree assault 2nd degree and armed criminal action, while Gillespie is facing a single charge of unlawful use of a weapon.

Both are being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center.

Jones’s bail has been set at $350,000, while Gillespie bail is set at $100,000.

Police say all of the men knew each other, except one who was an innocent bystander.

Two handguns were recovered during the investigation.

All 3 victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.