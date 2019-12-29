Recreational marijuana sales and use start January 1st in Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, IL - Recreational marijuana will be legal in Illinois on New Year's Day.

A Collinsville dispensary will be among the first recreational pot shops. Earlier this year, Illinois became the 11th state in the nation along with Washington, D.C. to legalize recreational marijuana sales and use.

The new law allows Illinois residents who are 21-year-old to buy and possess up to 30 grams or one ounce of cannabis flower. Non-residents can purchase up to 15 grams but cannot legally transport products across state lines. The Illinois Supply and Provisions Medical Supply Store on East Port Plaza Drive in Collinsville will be among the first dispensaries statewide selling recreational marijuana.

Adults can only buy marijuana at state-licensed dispensaries, and only partake in the privacy of their own home. The law defines public spaces as any places where you can be seen by others, or on any state or city owned property.

That eliminates out in public, on sidewalks or in a park.

While some residents believe public consumption should be limited, they also say they understand if the rules were different based on what form you are taking.