Randy’s Rescue Ranch catches fire overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Ill. - An overnight fire devastates part of an animal rescue in Illinois. Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, fire crews were called out to Randy`s Rescue Ranch in O`Fallon, Illinois where abused, neglected and aging animals can take refuge.

“It`s been my dream since I was a kid," said founder Randy Grim.

Randy was willing to put his life on the line to save the animals from the flames, despite recovering from a recent surgery, he rescued five dogs, two of which are paralyzed. Sadly, 2 cats died in the blaze.

“I don`t know, I`m just a bit overwhelmed and I know it`s gonna cost a fortune,” said Grim.

He admits he's worried as he tries to care for the animals that he says still have so much love to give. He hopes some may open their hearts to give them that chance.

“I've known since Stray Rescue that St. Louis is the most caring community ever. They've help me achieve miracles in St. Louis and I`m hoping they can come through for me here.”

Randy says he plans to rebuild and if you`d like to donate to that cause, you can go to this website.