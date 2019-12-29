ISP investigators working East St. Louis homicide after body found in school parking lot

Posted 11:01 pm, December 29, 2019, by , Updated at 09:18PM, December 29, 2019

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL – A spokesman for the Illinois State Police confirms the agency is investigating a homicide after the body of an unidentified man was found Sunday morning in East St. Louis.

According to the ISP, East St. Louis police took a call about the body, located just before 8 a.m. in the parking lot at Mason-Clark Middle School and requested state help in taking over the homicide investigation.

An autopsy is pending.

