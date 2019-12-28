× Police investigating suspicious death in North County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in North St. Louis County. Moline Acres police officers were summoned to the 2300 block of Gardner Drive for a shooting Saturday evening around 5:30 p.m. Police say officers arriving on the scene found an adult male with a gunshot wound inside a residence. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Moline Acres Police Department has requested assistance from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

Police are asking for anyone with information about this case to call the St. Lois County Police Department at 636-529-8210.