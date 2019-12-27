St. Louis Zoo celebrates Raja the elephant’s ” Golden” 27th birthday

ST. LOUIS -  There's a big " Golden" birthday bash at the St. Louis Zoo  Friday, December 27. Raja the Elephant turns 27 years old and the zoo is having a party, weather permitting.

Golden Birthday is when your age matches the date you were born on.

Visitors are encouraged to sing Happy Birthday to Raja when he receives special presents at 11:00 a.m.  There will also be a super-sized birthday card visitors can sign.

Raja was the first Asian Elephant born at the zoo and is the father of three female calves.

