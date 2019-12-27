Second shooting in 2 weeks on I-270 stretch in Hazelwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – For the second time in two weeks, the exact same stretch of Interstate 270 in Hazelwood was shutdown by gunfire. Two Fridays ago, a 20-year-old man was shot and killed. This time, three people were shot.

According to Hazelwood police, the shooting started around 11:45 a.m. when a black Ford SUV—possibly an Edge or Escape—pulled alongside the victims’ gold Buick.

Police said the victims, two men and a woman in their late teens to early 20s, were not armed. Their car stopped just west of Lindbergh. Their wounds were not life-threatening.

All of westbound I-270 was closed from Hanley to McDonnell for about 90 minutes.

Police found more than 10 bullet casings from two weapons along the interstate.

“I believe they were targeting someone. It’s possible they got the wrong car but I do not believe at all that this is a random act of violence, that they’re just shooting gold cars on the side of the highway or going down the road,” said Sgt. Norman Mars, Hazelwood Police Department. “There’s just that very small portion of our citizens out there, that unfortunately don’t think anything of shooting a gun at other people trying to hurt them or kill them on a busy highway. It makes no sense to us.”

Anyone with information about the suspects or the SUV they were in should call Hazelwood police.

As for the deadly shooting two weeks ago, police said that investigation is progressing and they do not believe these two cases are related.