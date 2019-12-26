Sunset Hills police warns of sneaky car thief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. – Sunset Hills police issued a warning to the community Thursday about a scam used to steal a woman's car as she was getting ready to pump gas.

Police released surveillance photos with the hope it’ll help them catch the thief.

The theft happened Friday, December 20 around 5 p.m. at the U Gas station on Watson Road near Lindbergh Boulevard.

Police said a thief in the distinctive black coat with tan or orange sections on the shoulders and down the back of the arms got out of what appeared to be a white Audi SUV and approached a woman at another gas pump. She was driving a silver 2016 Lexus GX-470.

The suspect told her his cash had blown under her car and asked her to come around to the passenger side to help him look. In an instant, her car was gone and so was the Audi.

“Once she got to the other side of the car, he jumped in the driver’s seat and took off with the car,” said Sgt. Robbie Hagen, Sunset Hills Police Department. “I know you’re only a couple of feet from your car door when you’re getting gas, but close and lock that door.

“If it’s cold and you want to get back inside, that’s fine. You can always unlock and jump back in and get out of the wind or the cold but keep those vehicles locked, even at the gas pump.”

The vehicles were last seen headed westbound on Watson toward I-270, Hagen said. Investigators had yet to link this case to any other cases.

Anyone with information should call Sunset Hills Police at 314-849-4400 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.