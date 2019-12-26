× St. Charles County family escapes house fire unscathed

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – An outdoor fireplace appears to be to blame for an early evening fire in St. Charles County.

Crews were called to a home on Delaware Drive, near Page Avenue and Upper Bottom Road, around 7 p.m. Thursday.

The fire extended into the attic of the home but was confined there.

Authorities said most of the damage was due to smoke and not fire.

No one was hurt. The homeowners said they were still looking for pet cats but don’t believe they were injured.